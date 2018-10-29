PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you're on social media -- heck, if you're online at all -- you've probably noticed a ton of cats gracing your timeline. Like way more cats than usual.
That's because it's National Cat Day!
Cats were once worshipped as gods, which is something they have never forgotten. It must be in their DNA, part of what makes a cat a cat.
Judging by social media, that worship continues today. It's simple, really.
Cats. Rule. The internet. And they do it with a velvet paw and sometimes a swipe of the claws.
It's a fact. (Hello? Grumpy Cat (who is from Arizona and starred in her own movie). Nyan Cat. Keyboard Cat. Caturday. Goal Kitty. Cole and Marmalade. Venus the Two-Face Cat. Lil Bub. Maru, Master of Boxes. Colonel Meow (whose death warranted a story on Time.com). Invisible Bike Cat. I Can Has Cheezburger. LOLcats. Need I say more? Because I totally can.)
[MASHABLE: 15 best cat memes ever]
Cats also rule the hearts of their human slaves … ahem, guardians/parents.
Perhaps that’s why there are so many days set aside to celebrate our feline babies. And I’m not just talking about the weekly one known as Caturday. Of course, if you’re a cat, every day is a day you should be honored. And by that, I mean pampered, petted, played with and, of course, fed on demand and given treats. (Full disclosure: I am a devoted cat mom.)
But when it comes to “holidays,” there are several for cats, so grab your calendar and a pen because you would not want to forget these. Your cat would hold a grudge. They’re good at that. And with those sad little meows, they are excellent guilt-trippers, too.
Cats are born knowing exactly how to manipulate their humans. And they're excellent at throwing shade. You have not been truly judged until you've been judged by a cat. As a cat mom, I know this firsthand.
Back to your calendar. These are just the holidays related specifically to cats, not general "all-inclusive" pet holidays like National Pet Day (which is April 11, by the way), National Love Your Pet Day (Feb. 20) or National Dress Up Your Pet Day (Jan. 14), but there are plenty of those, too.
- Jan. 2 – Happy Mew Year Day for Cat
- Jan. 22 – National Answer Your Cat’s Question Day
- February -- National Cat Health Month
- Feb. 17 -- World Cat Day (Europe)
- March 3 -- What if Cats (and Dogs) had Opposable Thumbs Day (I'll tell you. Cats would bring their ongoing plans for world domination to fruition.)
- March 28 -- Respect Your Cat Day
- April 30 -- National Tabby Day
- June -- Adopt-a-Cat Month and Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month
- June 4 -- Hug Your Cat Day
- June 15 -- World Catnip Awareness Day
- June 19 -- Garfield the Cat Day
- June 25 -- Take Your Cat to Work Day (Cats are excellent supurrvisors, but celebrate with caution because working with them can be ... difficult. VIDEO: How to survive working with cats)
- July 10 -- National Kitten Day
- Aug. 8 -- International Cat Day/World Cat Day AND Scottish Wildcat Day
- Aug. 17 -- National Black Cat Appreciation Day
- Aug. 22 -- National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day (You have your cat’s permission to forget or ignore this one.)
- September -- Happy Cat Month
- Sept. 1 -- Ginger Cat Appreciation Day
- October – International Black Cat Awareness Month
- Oct. 16 -- National Feral Cat Day/Global Cat Day
- Oct. 27 -- Black Cat Day (UK)
- Oct. 29 -- National Cat Day
- Nov. 17 -- National Black Cat Day/Black Cat Appreciation Day
- Dec. 15 - Cat Herders Day (Wait. What?)
Phew! That is quite the list. Are cat people (No human owns a cat! It’s quite the other way around.) crazy or what? Yep. Crazy awesome!
Quick quiz. What is today? If you answered National Cat Day, you are absolutely right. Bonus points if you knew that without looking at the list above. Or the headline of this story. If you answered Oct. 29, you're still correct, but you're missing some very important information. Did you not read that list I worked so hard to compile? Shame on you.
Just kidding. Mostly.
Owning a cat -- or rather, being owned by a cat -- comes with a slew of benefits, some of which are based in science. Science!
Last year, Kathy Benjamin and Austin Thompson ran 10 of those scientific benefits on MentalFloss.com. They did a very nice job explaining each one so you should check out the article when you have a spare minute, but here's the basic list.
- Owning a cat is better for the environment.
- They'll help you cope... (I can attest to this one)
- ... and find a significant other.
- Cat owners are smart.
- You'll have a healthier heart.
- They fulfill your need for companionship.
- They can tell you (and others!) a lot about your personality.
- You'll sleep better.
- Cat ownership means fewer allergies.
- They can quite literally save your life.
Good list, right?
Cats might have a collective reputation as cold, aloof jerks. But they really do adore their people. Or perhaps it's just a coincidence that cats are almost always in the same room as their people. Cats can be selective about to whom they show affection, but they do like their cuddle time, on their terms, of course.
Cats do what they want when they want, and we humans happily (usually) deal with it.
More than one cat guardian has fallen victim to "feline induced paralysis," a condition in which a person cannot move because a cat has made himself comfortable in his or her lap.
FIP is even a perfectly acceptable excuse to be late to work. Your boss will understand. Especially if the cat is purring.
OK, that's probably not true. (Test at your own risk.) Nevertheless, the struggle is real.
Cats want to be where they want to be when they want to be there. They don't care what you're doing. Like at all.
[BuzzFeed: 21 simple reasons having a cat is the best thing in the world]
Perhaps my favorite thing about cats is that they purr. It is one of the most soothing sounds in the universe, in my humble opinion, and -- back to science -- it's also good for humans.
"A cat's normal purr is between 25 and 150 hertz. Researchers have shown that bones and muscles heal faster when exposed to sounds in the very same frequency range," according to CatHealth.com "Some scientists speculate that this might be why cats suffer fewer joint problems than dogs and why they often heal so quickly and well from broken bones. Many scientists even take it one step further and suggest that humans exposed to cats' purrs may experience faster and better healing of joint, muscle, and bone problems."
Another that makes cats so awesome, is that they are funny. Hilarious, actually, and endlessly entertaining. Often to their dismay. The plethora of internet video starring cats -- often not at their finest moments -- is proof of that.
As much as cat guardians/parents love their fur babies, cats are mysterious creatures with a language all their own and it can be confusing.
Take a madly wagging tail, for example. While that is a sign of a super happy dog, it's also a sign of a super unhappy cat. Back off because that cat might be getting ready to attack.
For a dog, flooping over and exposing his tummy is obviously an invitation (request, even!) for belly rubs. It's not the same for cats. At least not if you want to keep your fingers. Rolling over for cats is a sign of trust -- trust that we will not touch them -- but we humans can't help ourselves.
Because visuals explain it so well, Reddit user Slothkitty posted "textbook instructions on how kitty belly rubs really work."
'Nuff said, right? Raise your hand if you have fallen victim to this insidious trap. *Raises hand.*
Back to deciphering your cat's catness.
Sloppy kisses are a sure sign of puppy love. Cats show their love for you by giving you a nice slow blink. Weird, right?
Cats certainly keep life interesting, to say the least.
Understanding and communicating with cats can be so confusing to humans, that Jackson Galaxy, aka The Cat Daddy, has spent 20 years "helping cats and the people who love them."
Cats are this man's life! He shares everything he knows in his new book, "Total Cat Mojo: The Ultimate Guide to Life With Your Cat."
He's actually bringing his "Total Cat Mojo Live" tour to Phoenix. He'll be at Comerica Theatre on Friday, Dec. 7.
Owned by or the guardian of a cat? Post a photo in the comments below or tag #azfamily on Instagram and/or Twitter.
Note/confession: In case you hadn't already figured it out, I am a "crazy cat lady" and share my home and life with a gorgeous black cat named Figaro. (Yes, he has his own Insta. Doesn't your cat? If not, why not?!)
