CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In Arizona, there are speeding tickets and then there are speeding tickets.
One is a civil penalty which can go up depending on how fast you are going, the other requires something else. It's called criminal speeding and you are required to see the judge.
A criminal speeding charge in Arizona can bring 30 days of jail time and could include fines starting at $500. Additionally, if you are arrested at the traffic stop, your car could get towed. A criminal speeding offense is three counts on your license. If you exceed 12 points in a year, your license can be suspended.
Also watching videos while driving can also be a huge problem. What's the safest speed for watching videos while driving? The answer is zero.
