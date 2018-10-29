CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In Arizona, there are speeding tickets and then there are speeding tickets.

One is a civil penalty which can go up depending on how fast you are going, the other requires something else. It's called criminal speeding and you are required to see the judge.

A criminal speeding charge in Arizona can bring 30 days of jail time and could include fines starting at $500. Additionally, if you are arrested at the traffic stop, your car could get towed. A criminal speeding offense is three counts on your license. If you exceed 12 points in a year, your license can be suspended.

Also watching videos while driving can also be a huge problem. What's the safest speed for watching videos while driving? The answer is zero.

Caught Misbehaving with Stanley Roberts exposes individuals who brazenly defy the law or common courtesy, risking social and/or legal consequences. His reports air regularly on CBS 5 News at 10 p.m.
 
 

