PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Just call them the Brady Bunch of the Phoenix Zoo!
A recent vet exam of the six Mexican gray wolf pups at the zoo determined that there are three boy pups and three girl pups in the litter.
All six pups weighed in at a healthy 30 to 35 pounds.
The pups were born around four months ago.
[RELATED: Phoenix Zoo welcomes litter of Mexican gray wolf pups]
The pups' parents, Tulio and Tazanna, are three years old.
“The parents are doing a great job caring for their pups,” Phoenix Zoo Carnivore Collection manager Angela Comedy has said. “It is a delicate process and they have certainly risen to the occasion.”
The pups are now moving around the habitat throughout the day and staffers say they are growing by leaps and bounds.
[VIDEO: Watch new Mexican wolf pups romp at Phoenix Zoo]
As for names? Two of the pups have already been give names, but keepers are still deciding on the other four names.
Once all the names are chosen, the Zoo will announce them to the public.
The birth of the litter of pups is part of a cooperative breeding program between the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Mexican Gray Wolf Species Survival Plan and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wolf Recovery Plan. The program aims to restore Mexican gray wolves to their native southwest territory, including Arizona.
The Phoenix Zoo has been active in the Mexican Gray Wolf SSP and USFWS Mexican Wolf Recovery Plan for quite a few years. However, several of the wolves at the zoo in the past have been single-sex groups or geriatric animals.
With the arrival of a young pair of wolves in 2017, the zoo looked forward to the possibility of Mexican gray wolf breeding and offspring for the first time in years.
“Fortifying the Mexican gray wolf population has been a reachable goal for some time now,” says Bert Castro, President and CEO of the ACNC/Phoenix Zoo. “It’s a rarity to spot one of these elusive ‘lobos’ in the wild. Their population is endangered while conservationists have fathomed a possible, looming extinction. To this end, we are proud to invest in this conservation effort.”
It's #WolfPupWednesday and we've got a big announcement...We're excited to reveal the sexes of the six wolf pups — three females and three males! pic.twitter.com/LTvIp4hDnS— Phoenix Zoo (@PhoenixZoo) September 4, 2019
#WolfPupWednesdayCan you believe it has been nearly four months since Tazanna gave birth to six beautiful Mexican gray wolf pups!?📷: Steve Marquez pic.twitter.com/RyQzDMvPIx— Phoenix Zoo (@PhoenixZoo) August 28, 2019