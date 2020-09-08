GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain, wind and even hail pounded parts of the East Valley on Tuesday, leaving scattered storm damage in its wake.

A park in the Power Ranch neighborhood got the brunt of the storm. A playset was underwater. A group of kids decided to play in the dirty water after the storm moved on. They were also playing on the fallen trees. There were five of them just in the park alone.

People also had to clean up trees down near Germann and Power roads. Neighbors said they even saw dime- and nickel-sized hail. A big tree also fell right next to an SUV with the branches crashing on top of it. Despite all the fallen trees, no serious damage has been reported. No one has been seriously hurt either.