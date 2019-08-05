PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In the last week there have been two cases where women left kids in the car with the A/C on -- one in Surprise last week and the most recent one in Mesa.
Some moms say this is not child abuse. Attorneys say it's actually quite subjective.
"I definitely never thought when I left my kids in the car, I was being an abusive mom, or a neglectful mom or even a bad mom," said Brittney McGuire.
McGuire saw our headlines showing parents in jail after leaving kids in the car.
"I remember multiple times where I had to do something quick, whether it was go pay for gas in a gas station, or run into the store to grab some milk," said McGuire.
McGuire said her kids were under the age of 4 at the time. She said she would leave the car running and would be gone for no longer than 10 minutes. She also would leave her cell phone with the kids.
The police never caught her, and she never knew it would be a problem if they did.
"It’s kind of a case-by-case situation," said Kaine Fischer, an attorney at Rose Law Group. "Even though there is no specific law in Arizona about leaving a child in the car, you still can be criminally charged for doing so."
Fischer said it's a situation that's not always clear cut.
"It’s case by case," said Fischer. "The arresting officer is going to look at the temperature, the situation, where the child was placed, whether there was air conditioning, windows were down, how long the parent was in whatever location they were in, how long the child was left unattended."
"It kind of makes me wonder, 'Am I a bad mom?'" said McGuire. "'Did I make a bad choice? Did I put my kids in harm's way?'"
"Even though there’s no law specifically on point, you’re kind of rolling the dice any time you do this," said Fischer.
