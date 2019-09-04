PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A painting belonging to a Phoenix woman's late grandmother was stolen from her front porch Tuesday afternoon, just minutes after it was dropped off by FedEx.
"Watching this person walk away with something that was so precious to me was devastating," said Jessica Savidge, who caught the incident on her home surveillance system.
[WATCH: The Ring surveillance video]
The man was there and gone in less than 4 seconds.
Savidge thinks the man who stole it probably thought it was a flat-screen TV because of the shape of the box.
But for Savidge, it was much more valuable than that.
Her aunt created the oil painting in the '70s. It was one of a pair of pieces meant to depict the aging process. It had hung for years in Savidge's grandmother's basement.
"Growing up, I was obsessed with these paintings," Savidge said.
And after her grandmother's death, the was one of the few things Savidge had to remember her by.
"It's one of those things that is so closely tied to my memory of her," she said.
Savidge had her parents ship the painting to her from Florida in a padded box so it wouldn't be damaged. However, it wasn't marked for signature, and the box was dropped off -- unattended -- on the porch of her Phoenix home.
That's when the thief struck.
"I really just want it back," Savidge said.
Savidge says she filed a police report and that a detective is currently working the case. Still, she's worried she'll never see the painting again.
"I'm worried that this guy just trashed it. And that it's in an alley somewhere or he's using it as a dartboard," Savidge said. "You know, that breaks my heart."