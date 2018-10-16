PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--They call this Arizona man the 'Ironman Grandpa' and he's not slowing down anytime soon.
Al Slusser is walking his red cart all across the country with more than 10 miles a day, trying to raise support for first responders.
Slusser said first responders hold a very special place in his heart.
A while back, Slusser said he was in a plane crash, where first responders had to carry him about a mile out of a forest.
So now, Slussrer said he is walking for his heroes.
"I just would like everybody to recognize what they do and their value," he said.
"Just think if first responders didn't respond for one hour in the United States, what would our country be like?"
Slusser started his most recent trip in his hometown of Cottonwood last week.
He was in Phoenix Monday and plans on going to Tucson next.
Slusser collects donations to help pay for expenses.
He said he'll keep walking as long as he has the funds.
