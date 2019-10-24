FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- An Iraqi war veteran who was previously held in an ICE facility in Florence has been deported back to El Salvador.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Thursday that Jose Segovia-Benitez of Long Beach, California, was deported Wednesday after he "repeatedly violated the laws of the United States."
According to ICE, an immigration judge ordered Segovia-Benitez to be deported on Oct. 10, 2018.
ICE added that Segovia-Benitez "subsequently appealed his case with the Board of Immigration Appeals, which denied the appeal."
Segovia-Benitez also filed two stay requests with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, both of which were denied, according to ICE.
Segovia-Benitez's attorney, Wayne Spindler, spoke to Arizona's Family Monday about his client's past.
Spindler said Segovia-Benitez was sent to Iraq after 9/11. After serving two tours, Segovia-Benitez was honorably discharged in 2004; he had a brain injury.
He added Segovia-Benitez's PTSD led to him serving time for assault and injuring a spouse.
"The traumatic things that happened to him, you know, manifested," Spindler said.
Segovia-Benitez has not lived in El Salvador since he was a toddler.
ICE officials said that Segovia-Benitez has an extensive criminal history that includes a conviction for DUI, as well as felony convictions for the following:
• corporal injury to a spouse (sentenced to eight years in prison),
• assault with a deadly weapon (sentenced to four years in prison),
• false imprisonment (sentenced to year years in prison),
• narcotics possession (sentenced to two years in prison),
• assault with a deadly weapon (sentenced to 360 days in prison), and
• conspiracy to commit a crime (sentenced to two years in prison).