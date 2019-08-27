PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Phoenix on Tuesday night.
The Phoenix Police Department says officers were on the scene in the area of 36th Street and Palm Lane, which is north of McDowell Road.
Initially, calls came into 911 about shots fired in the area. Officers went to the location and found the home were shots went off from the backyard.
Detective Luis Samudio of Phoenix PD says when the officers knocked on the door, the suspect opened it with a long rifle in hand. That's when an officer shot the suspect.
The suspect has non-life threatening injuries.
No injuries to officers are reported at this time, officials say.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
The suspect is in custody, according to police.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
