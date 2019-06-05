BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The City of Buckeye says it has concluded an investigation into allegations about possible tampering with crime stats and other misdeeds in the police department.
In September of 2017, an anonymous group of Buckeye police officers sent a letter to the Buckeye City Manager and various members of the City Council. The letter contained claims of misappropriation of government funds, altered crime statistics and a hostile work environment.
[PDF of (redacted) anonymous letter]
The City of Buckeye hired an outside investigator to look into the allegations. That company was Copeland Investigations, LLC.
According to Buckeye officials, the Copeland investigation concluded that many of the allegations in the letter:
-Lacked specificity
-Were not in violation of city policies
-Provided no facts to support the allegation
Buckeye city officials also say that most of the other allegations from the report were not sustained.
However, the report said allegations that were found to be valid include the improper recording of crime statistics.
As a result, several police department employees were disciplined.
Sergeant, James Virgadamo, who was accused of altering of crime statistics and harassment in the workplace, chose to resign in lieu of termination.
Chief Larry Hall accepted responsibility for deficiencies in oversight of the crime statistic reporting process, unbecoming conduct and allowing the appearance of a conflict of interest related to an off-duty security firm. Hall accepted a 40-hour suspension, which he served in November 2018.
[RELATED: Buckeye police chief put on five-day suspension over allegations of misconduct]
Lieutenant Charles Arlak, who was accused of violation of policy for misclassifying crime statistics, without malice, and failing to provide adequate supervision as it relates to crime statistic reporting, received and served a 20-hour suspension.
Lieutenant Gary McGeough received a written reprimand for violating policy as it relates to obtaining secondary employment.
In response to the findings of the investigation, the Buckeye Police Department says it also took immediate action to correct and improve crime reporting procedures.
In addition, the Buckeye Police Department took the following steps following the investigation:
-Reassigned personnel working on crime reporting
-Improved the crime reporting processes
-Increased training for classifying crimes
-Initiated the transition to a new FBI reporting system
-Successfully passed an independent audit by the Arizona Department of Public Safety for UCR records reporting
"We are confident under the current leadership of Chief Hall, Buckeye will continue to maintain the highest professional standards and services to our residents" reads a statement from the City of Buckeye. "Corrections to the sustained allegations were made and the department is successfully moving forward."
