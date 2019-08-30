PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shocking at times, several dozen images hanging in a central Phoenix gallery show the reality of drug use.
In one photo, a man’s arms bear needle scars. In others, used needles and paraphernalia litter the frames.
Other photos are more familiar, images of hobbies, pets and loved ones.
“That was me up in Flagstaff actually,” said James Pflieger, pointing to a selfie he took in front of some pine trees.
Sonoran Prevention Works recently gave Pflieger and 17 others who use or have used drugs a camera and asked them to document their lives.
“I’m currently homeless on the streets of Phoenix. Bad situation happened and I ended up here,” said Pflieger. “Not the worst thing, not the best thing."
More than 3,500 Arizonans have died of overdoses in the last two years.
Since 2017, Sonoran Prevention Works has handed out 250 thousand doses of the opioid overdose reversing drug 'naloxone,’ and gives fentanyl test strips to people who use to make sure their drugs aren’t laced.
They say both are lifesaving things some people still won't ask for, because of how they're viewed by society.
“It can feel really isolating, it can feel shameful it can change their perception of themselves, and it causes a barrier for people in going to seek treatment,” said Sasia Reyes with Sonoran Prevention Works.
They're hoping, by letting people see into the lives of people like Pflieger, this project will help end that stigma.
"People who use drugs are not alone, that their perspectives matter, their experiences, their life is valuable and we support them,” said Reyes.
"Life on the streets isn't all dark. We are a happy group of people; there are happy times and sad times just like in normal everyday life,” said Pflieger.
The photo gallery is open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Megaphone PHX.
A grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts funded the project.