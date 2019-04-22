PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The public will have an opportunity to safely dispose of prescription drugs and enjoy a day in the park for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in South Mountain Village Saturday.
The South Mountain WORKS Coalition and local law enforcement are hosting a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lindo Park on Saturday, April 27 (this weekend).
The event aims to “provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs,” according to a press release.
Food, music, games and other health and wellness activities will be at the event.
The Lindo Park event is one of thousands throughout the country.
With nearly 6,000 participating collection sites, last year's national event was a record-setter.
"Together with a record-setting amount of local, state and federal partners, DEA collected and destroyed close to one million pounds -- nearly 475 tons -- of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs, making it the most successful event in DEA history," according to the agency's website.
Since 2010, the DEA has collected nearly 10 million pounds (almost 5,000 tons) of prescription drugs.
“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a day for every American, in every community across the country, to come together and do his or her part to fight the opioid crisis - simply by disposing of unwanted prescription medications from their medicine cabinets,” said DEA Acting Administrator Robert W. Patterson.
