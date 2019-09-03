TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tempe Union School District is helping parents to get rid of their leftover prescription medications safely, so the drugs don't end up in the hands of their teens.
"Because a doctor prescribes it, it doesn't mean it's safe," said Cinthia Martinez, a high school health and wellness coach.
Nearly half of parents who had pain medication from left over from a surgery or illness said they held onto pills even after they didn't need them any longer, according to a national poll on child health care.
The Tempe Union High School District is working to change that by handing out nearly 2,700 packets of a product called DisposeRx to parents at the next school function.
TUSD will be the first school district in the state to use the product, which was donated by the makers of DisposeRx. The company's tagline is "solving the problem of drug disposal." According to the box, DisposeRx is "the gold standard in non-toxic and effective medication disposal."
Martinez says DisposeRx is an easy three-step solution explicitly designed to get addictive medication out of your home.
"Open up the DisposeRx. Put it into the bottle [with water] then you shake if for 30 seconds," Martinez explained while demonstrating. "While that's happening, it's deactivating all the Rx medication and turning it into a gooey substance."
Last year, retailers like Walmart started handing out DisposeRx for free with every opioid prescription.
"Rx medication is one that doesn't discriminate," Martinez said. "It doesn't care how old you are. It doesn't care how much money you have," said Martinez.
TUSD said if you have an honest and direct conversation with your teen, they're 40% less likely to abuse prescription drugs.