SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There has been a significant increase in drug overdoses in the past two years, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Twenty-four-year-old Cole Armstrong started using when he was 13, sneaking vodka into water bottles that he'd take to school. The booze turned to drugs and his life spiraled out of control. It wasn't until his addiction almost killed him that he got the help he needed.
"I think there's a lot of stigma behind addiction, and people asking for help," said Armstrong. "It really takes breaking the ego and pride down to say, 'I'm not strong enough to do this on my own. I need some outside help.'"
The number of people abusing fentanyl and other drugs is sky-high right now, and that's created more demand for mental health support and treatment centers. That's where Estil Wallace comes in. The founder and CEO of the Cornerstone Healing Center in Scottsdale is a recovering addict himself. Wallace has now devoted his life to getting as many people clean and sober as possible.
His recovery programs started four years ago, but just recently, the center opened a new, in-person residential rehab facility. "People who are hurting that much on the inside, that they are willing to self destruct with drugs and alcohol, they really feel alone and isolated," said Wallace. "So when they meet someone else who can describe the same heartbreak and pain they're experiencing, and it's found a way out, is really how we get inside."
Wallace said the number of people who need help these days far outnumbers the number of in-patient options available. But he believes if he can get people on the right path, they will turn their lives around. "I've done a lot of things in my career, worked on a lot of projects, but I've never done anything that means as much as this," said Wallace. For more information on the new treatment program, visit cornerstonehealingcenter.com.