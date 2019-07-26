PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Phoenix police officers saved an unresponsive teenager reportedly overdosing on fentanyl on Thursday, using Naloxone for the first time.
[TIMELINE: Emergence of the opioid crisis]
Officers responded to 75th Avenue and Broadway Road just after 8:45 p.m. on Friday. When officers arrived on the scene they found a 17-year-old unresponsive.
[RELATED: Arizona officers using Narcan to save overdose victims]
Officers suspected the 17-year-old had overdosed. They began performing life-saving measures and administered Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, according to Phoenix police.
Phoenix police administered two doses of Naloxone and performed CPR before the youth regained consciousness.
[RELATED: Find the nearest place near you to find naloxone]
Shortly after Phoenix Fire Department arrived and transported the individual to the hospital.
West Phoenix precinct officers recently received naloxone training on July 11 and were issued kits in part of a grant from the Arizona Department of Health.
[RELATED: Phoenix area fentanyl overdose survivor speaks on getting clean]
This case is the first successful deployment of Naloxone for Phoenix police since the program expanded to patrol officers.
(3) comments
Let them die!!
AHEM......::::does my best Frozen impersonation:::..."let em go!!! let em goooooo...we dont want them here anymoooore! let em go!! let em gooooo....just let em die on the floooooorr."
Waste of tax money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.