SAN LUIS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The San Luis Police Department arrested three people after they were allegedly found in possession of more than 3,200 pills containing fentanyl at San Luis High School Wednesday morning.
Police say school resource officers arrested two 18-year-old female students, identified as Noemi Hernandez-Madrigal and Alessandra Cardenas-Hernandez, and a 16-year-old male.
[RELATED: AZ police assuming every pill sold on the street laced with deadly drug]
They say Hernandez-Madrigal had three separate plastic zip-lock bags containing more than 3,200 blue M30 pills.
The pills came back positive for the presence of fentanyl after pills were field tested at random from each bag.
Cardenas-Hernandez had possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of illegal drugs in a drug-free school zone. The 16-year-old male also faces the same charges.
Police say the clandestinely made fentanyl showed a total weight of 373 grams.
They say Hernandez-Madrigal and Cardenas-Hernandez, both residents of San Luis, were booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility for felony charges and the male was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Detention Center for felony charges as well.
The investigation remains ongoing.
whaaaaa???
