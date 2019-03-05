NEAR ELOY (3TV/CBS 5) – A woman who was apparently dressed as a nun was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling after she and her husband were pulled over on Interstate 10 outside Eloy Monday.
A Pinal County sheriff’s deputy and his K-9 partner stopped the car at about 2 p.m. for “an equipment violation and moving violation.”
Yuma residents Jose Aguilar Diaz and Esther Gomez De Aguilar were in that car.
“Esther appeared to be dressed like a nun, with a [Bible] placed in her lap when the deputy approached the vehicle,” according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
[SPECIAL REPORT: Fentanyl's Fatal Fallout]
PCSO said the deputy “noticed several suspicious circumstances,” which prompted him to search the car.
The search uncovered “four bundles of suspected fentanyl pills” in Gomez De Aguilar’s purse.
“Two additional rectangular bundles of suspected fentanyl powder were located on her body, concealed under her clothing,” PCSO said.
“You can see they will use any means to try to conceal what they are doing,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a news release. “Fentanyl is extremely dangerous. All it takes is the equivalent of 4-5 grains the size of sand to kill you.”
[RELATED: What is fentanyl and why is it 'the deadliest drug in the world'?]
Monday’s bust netted about 8.5 pounds of fentanyl.
Diaz and Gomez De Aguilar were arrested and now face a variety of drug charges.
Eloy is less than 90 minutes southeast of Phoenix along I-10.
