PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pair of traffic stops in Payson this week led officers to a cache of fentanyl pills with a street value of $3.75 million.

First Incident

Gila County Sheriff officials say deputies became suspicious during a traffic stop in Payson just south of the SR 260 and SR 87 junction around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. A drug K-9 checked out the vehicle, and as a result, deputies discovered 100,000 pills laced with fentanyl inside. Investigators say the pills have a street value of $2,500,000.

The driver, Mauricio Compos Ruiz, 25, of Phoenix, was arrested and booked into the Gila County Jail in Payson.

Mauricio Compos Ruiz

Mug shot for Mauricio Compos Ruiz, 25.

Ruiz is facing charges including transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Second Incident

Later that day, around 5:45 p.m., deputies tried to stop two men in a car near SR 87 and Bonita Street when the vehicle sped away from them. Authorities caught up to the car in a parking lot of a nearby grocery store. One of the men ran into a nearby wooded area. He was found a short time later by authorities. Both men, identified as Phoenix residents Miguel Angel Lopez Valenzuela, 36, and Jesus Acosta, 25, were arrested.

Miguel Angel Lopez Valenzuela

Mug shot for Miguel Angel Lopez Valenzuela, 36.
Jesus Acosta

Mug shot for Jesus Acosta, 25. 

During a search of their vehicle, approximately 50,000 narcotic pills laced with fentanyl were found hidden in a suitcase. The fentanyl pills seized have a street value of $1,250,000.

Valenzuela and Acosta face charges of transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful flight from law enforcement.

 

