PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pair of traffic stops in Payson this week led officers to a cache of fentanyl pills with a street value of $3.75 million.
First Incident
Gila County Sheriff officials say deputies became suspicious during a traffic stop in Payson just south of the SR 260 and SR 87 junction around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. A drug K-9 checked out the vehicle, and as a result, deputies discovered 100,000 pills laced with fentanyl inside. Investigators say the pills have a street value of $2,500,000.
The driver, Mauricio Compos Ruiz, 25, of Phoenix, was arrested and booked into the Gila County Jail in Payson.
Ruiz is facing charges including transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Second Incident
Later that day, around 5:45 p.m., deputies tried to stop two men in a car near SR 87 and Bonita Street when the vehicle sped away from them. Authorities caught up to the car in a parking lot of a nearby grocery store. One of the men ran into a nearby wooded area. He was found a short time later by authorities. Both men, identified as Phoenix residents Miguel Angel Lopez Valenzuela, 36, and Jesus Acosta, 25, were arrested.
During a search of their vehicle, approximately 50,000 narcotic pills laced with fentanyl were found hidden in a suitcase. The fentanyl pills seized have a street value of $1,250,000.
Valenzuela and Acosta face charges of transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful flight from law enforcement.