PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department now says that two of its officers were exposed to cocaine, not fentanyl, at a police substation Tuesday.
It happened at the substation near 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Thompson said the officers had arrested a subject "when they came across a white powdery substance."
One of the officers began feeling dizzy while examining the powder, Thompson explained.
The officers were taken to an area hospital, where they were treated and released.
On Wednesday, police confirmed thatubstance tested positive for cocaine not fentanyl, as originally thought.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Fentanyl's Fatal Fallout]
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever. It's 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Ingesting just a few grains can be fatal.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's the deadliest drug in America.
[RELATED: What is fentanyl and why is it 'the deadliest drug in the world'?]
