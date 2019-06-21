WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men are being held in jail after deputies said they were caught transporting 30,000 fentanyl pills in northeastern Arizona.
According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, Estrada Munoz Osvaldo and Antonio Aguilar Lopez were stopped on State Route 87 just south of Winslow on Thursday.
Deputies said they used a K-9 and searched the vehicle. Inside they found about 30,000 illegal fentanyl pills disguised as morphine pills, NCSO said.
Each pill sells for about $30, so all the pills were worth about $900,000.
Osvaldo and Lopez are being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
(2) comments
Well don't they just look like fine upstanding citizens... Good job, law enforcement !
Where is WeAreNotPerfect on this one??? Still waiting.........still waiting........any minute now......maybe they're his friends and he's gathering bail money?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.