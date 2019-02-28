PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix mother and grandmother are accused of smoking fentanyl in a car while a 3-year-old girl sat between them.
The two women, 39-year-old Heather Egan and 58-year-old Jenny Ann Choate, are each charged with one count of child abuse.
Back in December, police pulled Choate over for a traffic violation near 40th and Van Buren streets. Her daughter, Egan, was riding in the front passenger seat and a 3-year-old girl was also riding, unsecured, in the front seat.
Officers found drug paraphernalia in the car, according to court documents.
Egan told police that she and her grandmother had been "smoking fentanyl" in the front seat while the little girl was between them, according to the police report.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Learn more about the fentanyl epidemic]
Documents also said that Choate denied buying or smoking fentanyl, but "admitted to an opioid addiction and said she is using oxycontin multiple times a day."
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain and is one of the strongest opiate drugs currently on the market, according to police.
The police report states that there were traces of fentanyl found in the little girl's system. She was tested about 24 hours after the exposure, so the "level indicated on the drug test is a relatively low level," stated the police report.
Still, the levels "could have been significantly higher and could have been potentially dangerous for a 3-year-old," police said
Egan and Choate are both due to appear in court on March 14.
(2) comments
Whoa! Don't do drugs!
was the little girl removed from this "family" and placed somewhere safe?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.