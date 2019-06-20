PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say three people have been indicted in connection with a fentanyl drug bust in Tempe.
State prosecutors say a grand jury indicted Edwin Radames Veliz-Flores, Ines Helena Acosta and Roberto Yescas on charges of conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise, transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and offering to sell or transfer a narcotic drug.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s detectives and Homeland Security special agents conducted an operation on a supplier suspected of selling fentanyl pills.
Agents set up the buy to take place June 5 at the Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe.
While in the parking lot, detectives saw what they believed to be a drug transaction and three suspects were arrested.
Detectives recovered two large packages containing about 14,000 pills laced with fentanyl with an estimated value of $154,000.
