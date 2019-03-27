PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly two years after launching his campaign against opioid addiction, Gov. Doug Ducey said there have been some unintended consequences but insists it is off to a good start.
[RELATED: The good, the bad and the ugly: The need for Fentanyl]
Since he declared the opioid crisis in June 2017, the governor says the number of prescriptions filled dropped by 20 percent.
This, he said, is a result of his policies that limited access to the drug.
However, some critics say the move pushed users to seek out street drugs that resulted in the rise of lethal fentanyl and heroin overdoses.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Fentanyl's Fatal Fallout]
"There's more to do here. There's (sic) also been some resulting unintended consequences with heroin and fentanyl and other drugs and addiction but we're off to a good start with more to do to help people around the opioid epidemic," said Ducey.
[RELATED: Arizona high schools offer programs to fight fentanyl epidemic]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.