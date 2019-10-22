PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two suspects have been arrested after nearly $600,000 in drugs were taken off the street over the weekend.
Mesa police received information on Oct. 17 about suspicious activity at a motel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. Investigators were led to a man and woman who were allegedly involved in drug possession and sales.
The woman, later identified as Marisol Marquez, was pulled over and a Mesa police K9 alerted to drugs in the vehicle.
After searching the car, detectives found over 20 pounds of cocaine, 16 pounds of heroin, 20 pounds of methamphetamine and about 15,000 fentanyl pills. There was also over $3,000 in cash found in the vehicle.
The man, later identified as Jeusef Roberto Beltran Arenas, was determined to be the person in control of the motel room where the drugs were observed being picked up by Marquez.
Marquez told detectives that Arenas is her nephew.
According to Mesa police, the estimated street value of the drugs seized is nearly $600,000.
Both individuals have been charged with multiple drug violations, including transport/sale of narcotic drug and possession of narcotic drug for sale.
Mesa police said their department investigated this drug bust in Phoenix because they received the initial information.
The suspects have known ties to some Mesa and East Valley locations.
