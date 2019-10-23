Detectives blame fentanyl for Cottonwood teen's death, suspect he was selling pills

COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Investigators believe a Cottonwood 17-year-old found dead by a friend might have overdosed on fentanyl.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said the teen’s friend went to check on him after “several text messages” went unanswered.
“The concerned party entered the home and found the teen face down on his bed and cold to the touch,” a YCSO spokesman said in a news release.
[CONTINUING COVERAGE: Fentanyl's fatal fallout]
The 17-year-old, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. YCSO said his family is out of the country.
Deputies said they found an open safe containing 24 pills that were stamped with an "M" on one side and "30" on the other.
Investigators believe the pills “mimic Oxycodone” tablets and were laced with fentanyl, a potentially deadly drug. YCSO said the pills were not immediately tested because of how dangerous fentanyl exposure can be.
According to YCSO, detectives believe the teen had been selling the pills. They’re basing that conclusion on the number of pills the teen had, as well as the discovery of “a large amount” of cash “in smaller denominations.”
It will be up to the Yavapai County medical examiner to determine exactly how the teen died.
In the meantime, YCSO’s Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking team will look for the person who supplied the M/30 pills found in the teen’s room.
[RELATED: More than 1 million fentanyl pills seized in Arizona this year]
That kind of pill is responsible for a spike in overdoses among Valley teens.
Earlier this year, CBS 5 Investigates went undercover in Nogales, Mexico, to see how easy it was to get similar pills. It took the team “less than 30 seconds” to find a seller.
[CBS 5 INVESTIGATES: Counterfeit Percocet pills widely available in Nogales, Mexico]
YCSO said Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward “for any tip leading to the arrest of person(s) dealing fentanyl.” Call 1-800-932-3232 or report a tip online at yavapaisw.com.
Cottonwood is a little less than two hours north of Phoenix.