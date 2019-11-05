WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency issued a warning Tuesday about dangerous counterfeit prescription pills being manufactured in Mexico and bought into the U.S. "in bulk … for distribution." The pills are laced with "potentially lethal doses of fentanyl," the DEA said.
Arizona's Family has in-depth reports on the opioid crisis, and the part fentanyl plays in it. Fentanyl is a synthetic pain reliever that is 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin.
In August, the DEA said more than 1 million deadly fentanyl pills were seized in Arizona this fiscal year. That's a massive increase from the 2018 fiscal year when 380,000 pills were seized. The most common pills are designed to look like blue oxycodone M-30 tablets.
In an interview with Arizona's Family earlier this year, Dr. Frank LoVecchio of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center compared taking an M-30 to a game of Russian roulette.
"This one you're going to die from. This one you're not going to die from. And you're relying on a drug dealer to actually be a chemist," LoVecchio said.
When CBS 5 Investigates went down to Nogales, Sonora in Mexico in March, Morgan Loew and his team found out exactly how easy it is for people to get these pills. It took them less than 30 seconds to find a seller.
"Fentanyl is the drug du jour," LoVecchio said at the time, referencing its popularity.
While Loew was learning how readily available M-30s are, Kris Pickel took a look at how such counterfeit pills are made, explaining that pill mills in Phoenix use the same process as manufacturers in Mexico. One detective compared that process with mixing up a batch of chocolate chip cookies to explain why some fentanyl pills are lethal and others are not. There is no even distribution of chocolate chips when you make cookies. It's the same with counterfeit pills. Some naturally get more fentanyl than others. In the case of the fake pills, though, it's impossible to see exactly how much fentanyl each tablet contains. And with fentanyl, it does not take much to be deadly.
In Tuesday's news release, the DEA said it sampled counterfeit pills seized from throughout the country between January and March 2019. It said 27% of the pills "contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl." The agency also said fentanyl is "involved in more deaths than any other illicit drug."
"Capitalizing on the opioid epidemic and prescription drug abuse in the United States, drug trafficking organizations are now sending counterfeit pills made with fentanyl in bulk to the United States for distribution," said DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. "Counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin are responsible for thousands of opioid-related deaths in the United States each year."