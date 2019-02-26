PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The National Safety Council hosts an online memorial where people who have lost loved ones to opioids can share their stories.
The “Celebrating Lost Loved Ones” page is a crowd-sourced map.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Fentanyl's Fatal Fallout]
“We are losing far too many loved ones to the opioid epidemic,” the page reads. “According to the CDC, we lost over 72,000 people in 2017. While we cannot bring them back, we can honor them and continue to educate the public on the dangers of opioids.”
[RELATED: Americans more likely to die by opioid overdose than in a car crash]
People can upload a photo of their loved one and share a little bit about him or her.
While there are posts from all over the world, the majority of them pinpoint U.S. cities and towns.
Zooming into Arizona, there are more than two dozen entries in the Phoenix area, as well as posts from Flagstaff, Chino Valley, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Bisbee.
It is free for people to add their loved ones to the memorial.
The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to "eliminating preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road ...."
[RELATED: Opioid overdose epidemic continues to worsen and evolve, CDC says]
