TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A drug buy outside Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe ended with three people behind bars this week and ensured that 14,00 fentanyl pills never made it to the streets.
Roberto Yescas, 40, Ines Acosta, 34, and Edwin Veliz-Flores, also 40, were taken into custody Wednesday.
During a joint operation by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigation, detectives “were able to observe an exchange of a large bag between Yescas and Flores,” according to an MCSO news alert.
As investigators moved in, the trio tried to escape. Law enforcement blocked them and took all three into custody without further incident.
“Detectives were able to recover two large packages containing what is believed to be approximately 14,000 fentanyl pills,” according to MCSO. The agency put the estimated street value of the pills at $154,000.
Yescas, Acosta and Veliz-Flores are facing felony drug charges.
Fentanyl is a powerful – and potentially deadly – synthetic opioid approved for treating severe pain, usually in cases of advanced cancer. It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Fentanyl's Fatal Fallout]
(5) comments
ðŸŒ®ðŸŒ®ðŸŒ®=ðŸ’©ðŸ’©ðŸ’©
So perhaps we should just legalize fentanyl, like marijuana, and our problems would be solved..........
They are only here for a better life!!!!
Great job Tempe PD and the other agencies involved. Stop these scumbags in their efforts to destroy and kill White communities, families, and children with their poison.
Mexicans.....of course.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.