MCSO fentanyl bust suspects

Roberto Yescas (left), 40, Ines Acosta, 34, and Edwin Veliz-Flores, also 40, were taken into custody Wednesday.

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A drug buy outside Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe ended with three people behind bars this week and ensured that 14,00 fentanyl pills never made it to the streets.

Roberto Yescas, 40, Ines Acosta, 34, and Edwin Veliz-Flores, also 40, were taken into custody Wednesday.

During a joint operation by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigation, detectives “were able to observe an exchange of a large bag between Yescas and Flores,” according to an MCSO news alert.

As investigators moved in, the trio tried to escape. Law enforcement blocked them and took all three into custody without further incident.

“Detectives were able to recover two large packages containing what is believed to be approximately 14,000 fentanyl pills,” according to MCSO. The agency put the estimated street value of the pills at $154,000.

Yescas, Acosta and Veliz-Flores are facing felony drug charges.

Fentanyl is a powerful – and potentially deadly – synthetic opioid approved for treating severe pain, usually in cases of advanced cancer. It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Fentanyl's Fatal Fallout]

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Wazoolie
Wazoolie

ðŸŒ®ðŸŒ®ðŸŒ®=ðŸ’©ðŸ’©ðŸ’©

Report Add Reply
ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

So perhaps we should just legalize fentanyl, like marijuana, and our problems would be solved..........

Report Add Reply
wikieup4life
wikieup4life

They are only here for a better life!!!!

Report Add Reply
Daddy
Daddy

Great job Tempe PD and the other agencies involved. Stop these scumbags in their efforts to destroy and kill White communities, families, and children with their poison.

Report Add Reply
nutsplash
nutsplash

Mexicans.....of course.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.