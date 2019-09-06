SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has some extra money from the federal government to fight against the opioid overdoses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started handing out $300 million for states to respond to the drug crisis and Arizona's getting $17 million of that -- $5.7 million each year for three years. It'll be split up and spread across the state.
"To me it's huge. It's going to be a big bonus for people," said addiction recovery nurse Sara Combs.
Even as a nurse of 35 years, she was blindsided by her son's fentanyl overdose death last summer.
"I didn't truly even know that he was an addict. And it was hard for me to even wrap my head around it in one month's time, let alone find him dead in my house," she said.
That's what prompted her to take her career into the addiction recovery side of things. She's been working at Scottsdale Recovery Center ever since.
"I felt like I needed to help people change somebody else's life because I couldn't even change my own son's," Combs said.
Arizona now has just over $17 million of extra money to help with those life changes. Arizona Department of Health Services spokesman Chris Minnick says the state will use some of the money for better distribution of Naloxone kits. He also said some will go toward the prescription drug monitoring program. But a big chunk will be spread across 11 different counties to help them with addiction and overdose care. Maricopa County is not included in those 11, though the County did get its own grant through a different program.
Combs says she hopes the grant money will also draw more attention to what she calls a very secretive crisis in Arizona.
"The awareness is what it's all about. I mean the more we talk about it and the more it's out there -- truly, I didn't know it was that bad of a crisis until my son died," she said.
In exchange for the money, Arizona will be collecting important data for the CDC on why and among whom overdoses and deaths are happening.