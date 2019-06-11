BENSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has indicted a former doctor who is already facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder on new charges connected to an opioid scheme.
Dr. Glenn Gary Robertson, who used to have a practice in Benson, was the target of a joint investigation by the AG’s office and the Drug Enforcement Agency.
According to the indictment, Robertson wrote 3,516 prescriptions for opioids between Jan. 2, 2017 and June 6, 2018. Those prescriptions were for a total for 415,665 pills, which averages to about 188 pills per prescription.
“The indictment alleges that Robertson was administering significant amounts of Oxycodone to Timothy Arthur Evicci and another co-conspirator,” according to the AG’s office.
Investigators believe Evicci and the second co-conspirator drove from Tucson to Robertson’s office in Benson to get the prescriptions, and then drove back to Tucson to fill them. Evicci and the other co-conspirator would then sell the pills in Tucson, according to the AG’s office.
The Arizona Medical Board suspended Robertson’s license to practice on June 25, 2018 and then revoked it on Dec. 14, 2018.
Robertson, 50, was the subject of another indictment, this time for conspiracy to commit murder.
According to the AG’s office, he “allegedly conspired to have a former patient murdered.”
He was arrested at him Benson home on March 5, 2019.
No other details were immediately available.
Benson is about 2.5 hours southeast of Phoenix and about 45 minutes southeast of Tucson.
(2) comments
Loser... See what greed gets you, hope you and your pill dealing boyfriends meet new lovers in prison!!!!!
OK, two strikes now. Maybe best to keep him inside this time.
