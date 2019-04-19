TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Drug Enforcement Administration agents have arrested a mother and daughter after a raid Thursday morning at their Tempe pain management center.
According to the DEA, Jelina Ip, a naturopathic medical doctor, and her mother, Alane Ip, were arrested after agents served warrants at Ava Pain Management, formerly known as White Cranes Medical Center. Investigators say the pair was over-prescribing pain medication.
The DEA began its investigation into White Cranes Medical Center in October 2017 and found that the Ips were living at the facility.
Dr. Ip was served with a suspension order, eliminating her ability to prescribe controlled substances.
The Ips changed the business name to Ava Pain Management and kept prescribing pills.
The DEA said Dr. Ip wrote more than 1.6 million prescriptions in 18 months, 1.4 million (85%) of which were for opioids.
The Ips face dozens of criminal charges including fraud, illegal administration of a narcotic and illegal administration of a dangerous drug.
The true opioid problem. A drug dealer in a doctors disguise
