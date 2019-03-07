PHOENIX (AP) - A Chandler couple has been sentenced to prison for passing forged prescriptions for opiates and improperly acquiring more than 7,000 Oxycodone pills.
Officials with the Arizona Attorney General's Office say Jessica Wise and Joseph James each pleaded guilty to four counts of obtaining a narcotic drug by fraud.
James was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison while Wise got a term of 2.75 years.
Authorities say Wise worked as a medical assistant for two providers in Maricopa County, stole prescription pads from both and forged Oxycodone prescriptions.
She and James filled the forged prescriptions at several pharmacies and allegedly sold some of the pills.
While the two were on release from the initial September 2017 criminal charges, they continued to forge prescriptions and were indicted again in July 2018.
