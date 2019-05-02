PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the last two years, nearly 3,000 Arizonans have died from opioid overdoses.
As more people fall victim to the opioid epidemic, more drug addiction treatment clinics are trying something new. They are staying open 24 hours a day.
"Once you're hooked on heroin, that's it," said Jennifer Janiak.
Getting them treatment can be a lifesaver. It saved Janiak's life in 2016.
"At the time, I was seven months pregnant, homeless, living in a tent on the street. And now I have two jobs, I have an apartment, a brand new car," she said.
Now, Intensive Treatment Systems, which operates several drug and alcohol abuse clinics around the Valley, is trying to make that treatment more easily available.
"There's such a stigma with substance abuse and mental health that a lot of times it goes untreated because of the lack of education or the lack of support," said Clinic Manager Daniella Sabur.
Thursday, its west Phoenix campus, recently awarded the title "Center of Excellence," near 75th Ave and Indian School, is announcing their doors will never close.
A patient can now walk in, see an addiction specialist and a counselor at any hour of the day.
Mental and medical health care professionals are also available at the facility.
"What makes it so unique is being available to those when they're ready. That could be 2 in the morning, 3 in the afternoon. Any time of day," said Sabur.
Administrators say this will hopefully save more people like Janiak.
"You can just walk right in and, boom, they treat you right away, so it's going to make a huge difference," said Janiak.
Administrators say this will also be helpful for law enforcement.
Under the Angel Initiative, police are now able to bring people directly here for treatment, when sometimes the alternative could be jail time.
