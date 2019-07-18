PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona’s top attorney is accusing former opioid manufacturer executives of trying to sell a prescription drug through unethical means.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that his office filed a consumer fraud lawsuit Wednesday against Chandler-based Insys Therapeutics Inc.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Founder and former CEO of Insys Therapeutics arrested in Phoenix]
The state alleges three ex-executives, including the founder, gave false information to insurers to gain approval to prescribe the drug Subsys for patients.
Prosecutors say the drug is highly addictive and contains fentanyl.
The trio have already pleaded guilty or been convicted of federal charges related to the allegations in the lawsuit.
[RELATED: Ex-executive for Chandler drug maker to pay $9.5M settlement]
Brnovich previously sued Insys and two of its ex-employees in a 2017 lawsuit.
The company has admitted to bribing doctors and has since filed for bankruptcy.
