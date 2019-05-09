PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General's Office is now training church congregations to be crucial allies in the fight against opioid abuse.
The agency's community outreach and education branch has held four training sessions since September, bringing clergy and health professionals together to teach others about the signs of opioid abuse and how to treat an overdose with Narcan.
"We sat all these folks down and said, 'Look, this is what we're up against. We need your help,'" says Fred Taylor, the director of special programs and community engagement at the Attorney General's Office. "There's (sic) thousands of churches in Arizona and we're going to need every one of them at the table."
Dozens gathered Thursday at the Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Goodyear for training. They heard from several presenters, including Doug Larsen, a member of All Saints Lutheran Church who lost his son, Preston, to an overdose.
Larsen says it's time people get over the stigma of having a loved one struggling with addiction.
"When I've talked to people about this, I've never denied the fact my son died from a heroin overdose," Larsen said. "If that makes someone think less of me, so be it."
Three years ago, Larsen was called to Preston's house after learning he had locked himself in the bathroom and was not answering the door.
"When I arrived, the EMT was looking at me like, 'There's nothing here, he's gone,'" says Larsen. "He didn't like himself; that was the thing. I guess that's what led to the drugs."
Preston was 30 years old and was supposed to enter rehab the very next day.
Training participants learned about risk factors for opioid abuse, how to recognize signs of an overdose, and how to reach out to someone who may need help.
They also learned how to use the Narcan nasal spray to reverse an overdose. The idea behind the effort, Taylor says, is that there may be thousands of churches across the Valley but there's a limited number of police and fire stations that may have Narcan on hand.
Larsen says he will continue to share his heartache in hopes of preventing another opioid overdose. He created Preston's Promise to guide families and community members to resources.
"I think Preston would be proud," says Larsen. "And until I see him again, I'm pretty sure he'd be glad I'm here."
