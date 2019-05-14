PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- When it comes to hiring someone to check out her air conditioning unit before the summer heat hits, Christy Burke has a lot of options.
"You see all the big names in the commercials, but you've got to have somebody you either trust or has been recommended to you that somebody else trusts," said Burke.
[WATCH: Best, worst AC companies in the Phoenix area]
The Phoenix homeowner went with the AC Team and owner technician Nick Hefner.
The AC Team is highly rated by the Better Busines Bureau of Arizona and has a lot of strong reviews online.
Hefner can't stress enough the importance of getting a referral before hiring an AC repair business.
Hefner says you should also ask if they work on commission.
"A lot of technicians don't have the time or care. They just want to make a big ticket sale and a lot of companies pay off commission," said Burke. "If you can find a company that's not using commission techs, that helps a lot too."
Here's a look at five of the best and five of the worst rated air conditioning companies across the Valley, according to the BBB.
Companies with a grade "F" include:
- Real Castle AC and Heating in Tolleson.
- Precise Air Systems in Chandler
- Above all Heating and Cooling in Scottsdale
- 24/7 AC in Mesa.
- Air Force One Air Conditioning and Heating in Phoenix
Companies with an "A+" rating include:
- The AC Team in Phoenix
- Autumn Air & Heating and Cooling in Avondale
- Evans Air Conditioning & Heating in Gilbert
- John's Refrigeration in Mesa.
- Donley Service Center in Phoenix
"I'd rather pay someone fairly, and someone I actually trust that they are doing work properly," said Burke.
The AC companies with an "F" grade often failed to respond to complaints, had questionable business practices or failed to have a proper license.
Companies with an "A+" grade have been in business for a long time, have positive reviews and respond to customer complaints in a timely manner.
It's best to do your homework before hiring any repair company in AZ.
Companies with an "A+" grade have paid BBB memberships. Some may happen to be worthy. BBB has a very peculiar definition as to what defines "respond to a complaint". It has no bearing on customer satisfaction. It has everything to do with protecting this sham of a consumer protection agency.
