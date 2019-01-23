PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three weeks before a woman living a vegetative state at a Hacienda HealthCare, a long-term care facility, unexpectedly gave birth, the wife of the suspected rapist filed for divorce, according to court records.
Nathan Sutherland's wife filed the initial divorce petition on Dec. 5, claiming that their marriage was broken beyond repair.
Sutherland was a caregiver at Hacienda HealthCare where the defenseless woman gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 29.
Police arrested Sutherland Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault, assault on a vulnerable adult; he is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
He was fired as soon as Hacienda HealthCare learned of his arrest.
According to the divorce filings, Sutherland is a licensed practical nurse.
The couple also co-owns a catering company that specializes in weddings, corporate functions and other special occasions.
They were married in November 2012, about six months after Sutherland finalized the divorce from his first marriage.
Sutherland has two children from that first marriage; they are 12 and 13 years old.
