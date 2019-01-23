PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police announced Wednesday that they have arrested a suspect on sexual assault charges after a patient gave birth at a long-term healthcare facility.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Hacienda Healthcare investigation]
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said the suspect, 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland, is a licensed practical nurse employed at Hacienda HealthCare who was responsible for the patient's care during the time of the assault.
[READ MORE: Police arrest 36-year-old nurse in Hacienda Healthcare rape]
Sgt. Tommy Thompson said police obtained a DNA sample from Sutherland with a court order. The DNA was tested and it was determined on Tuesday, Jan. 22 that Sutherland's DNA matched the baby's.
Sutherland was then arrested and booked into jail Wednesday morning on one count of sexual assault and one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult.
[WATCH: Phoenix police, mayor announce Hacienda Healthcare arrest]
Hacienda HealthCare said in a statement that Sutherland held a current practical nurse's license and that he had "undergone an extensive background check upon hiring."
The facility went on to say that they fired Sutherland the moment they found out that he was arrested.
Hacienda HealthCare's full statement:
"Every member of the Hacienda organization is troubled beyond words to think that a licensed practical nurse could be capable of seriously harming a patient. Once again, we offer an apology and send our deepest sympathies to the client and her family, to the community and to our agency partners at every level.
Nathan Sutherland, who held a current state of Arizona practical nurse’s license and who had undergone an extensive background check upon hiring – was terminated from Hacienda the moment our leadership team learned of his arrest. As we have since the first minutes of this police investigation, the Hacienda team will continue to cooperate with investigators from multiple agencies in every way possible.
We will do everything in our power to ensure justice in this case.
In the past two weeks, the Hacienda team has increased security measures to ensure the safety of all our patients. We will continue to do so. We also will continue to review and improve what is already an in-depth vetting process for caregivers at Hacienda. We will not tolerate any mistreatment of a Hacienda patient, nor will we stop until every Hacienda patient is as safe as we can make them."
The victim's family and their lawyer, John Micheaels, released the following statement after Sutherland's arrest:
"The family and I are aware of the recent arrest of a Hacienda employee by the Phoenix Police Department. At this time, neither the family nor I wish to comment any further on this matter."
Sutherland appeared in court Wednesday morning where a judge ordered a $500,000 cash only bond, adhering to the state's request.
The state asked for HIV testing but the judge ruled it was not possible at this time.
According to Sutherland's lawyer, he has no prior record and has lived in Arizona since 1993. He says that there is no evidence in this case besides the DNA collected by the Phoenix Police Department. His lawyer is asking for an independent DNA test.
Sutherland's next court date is set for Jan. 30 at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.