Phoenix police have made an arrest in the sexual assault of a patient at a Hacienda Healthcare.
In a press conference Wednesday morning, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams along with Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams announced that 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland has been arrested on sexual assault charges.
Arizona's Family first broke the story less than a week after the woman gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 29, 2018.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Woman in vegetative state gives birth at Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix]
