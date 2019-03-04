PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Two more members of the Hacienda HealthCare leadership team have resigned.
[RELATED: Another resignation at Hacienda HealthCare amid new acting CEO appointment]
Director of Social Services Cristina Cera and Skilled Nursing Facility Administrator Brian Henrie both announced their resignations Monday.
In their letters, they both cited issues with new acting CEO Perry Petrilli as the reason for their departures.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Hacienda HealthCare pregnancy investigation]
Cera and Henrie's last day with Hacienda HealthCare will be on March 29.
Last week, Kerri Masengale, the Hacienda Director of Specialized Therapy and Group Homes also resigned. in the letter, Masengale said that "previous personal experience" with Petrilli was the reason for the resignation.
These departures now brings the total number of major resignations at the facility to 15.
Petrilli took over the role of CEO last week.
On Hacienda HealthCare’s website, Petrilli was listed as a leader in the ICF unit, where a patient was raped and impregnated in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.