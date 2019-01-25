PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona's governor is publicly delivering some strong statements about the Hacienda HealthCare rape case.
In a series of six tweets Friday morning, Gov. Doug Ducey says he is "sickened" by what's been disclosed about the rape of a Hacienda patient, who's described as a "quadriplegic in an unresponsive state of consciousness." That patient became pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy last month.
Ducey says his confidence level in Hacienda HealthCare and its leadership "is zero," and he vowed to make patient safety a priority.
Ducey's tweets are below:
"I am sickened by what’s been disclosed about the rape and subsequent childbirth by a disabled woman at Hacienda HealthCare. And, I’m appalled by the latest disclosure about the senior leadership’s behavior and the lack of action by its board of directors.
The senior leadership in that enterprise needs to be completely replaced. That includes the Board of Directors, every one of whom should be terminated immediately.
There are patients who are in Hacienda’s care, and we’re going to do everything possible to get them safe care and ensure that they’re not in harm’s way.
My confidence level in that institution and its leadership is zero, and our job now is to ensure that the individuals in their facilities are safe
This guy should have been fired years ago. Period. Instead, he was protected and allowed to continue harming others. That’s unacceptable. Arizona has already begun taking aggressive actions against Hacienda to ensure patients are protected.
Now, we are looking into what can be done to hold this facility and board accountable for violating the public’s trust and failing in their responsibility so badly. Our agencies are reviewing the best course of action, but I can assure you Arizona will not tolerate this."
