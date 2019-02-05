State regulators say Hacienda HealthCare did not find third-party manager

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- State officials said Tuesday that Hacienda HealthCare “has not met the directive given to them by state agencies to ensure the ongoing safety of all patients.”
The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System and the Arizona Department of Economic Security had ordered the facility to engage a third-party manager to run the facility in the wake of news that an incapacitated patient had been impregnated and gave birth at the end of December.
The deadline for finding that manager was Jan. 23, and that manager was supposed to be in place and overseeing the facility by Jan. 30.
On Jan. 30, Indiana-based Benchmark Human Services announced that it was managing the Hacienda HealthCare facility.
“Working in partnership with State licensing and regulatory agencies, Benchmark has assumed oversight of the facility and is conducting a thorough assessment of the current operations,” the company said in a statement.
Hacienda HealthCare responded with a statement of its own.
"Our conversations with Benchmark's leaders over the past week have been collaborative and very professional. Their national reputation precedes them, and the Hacienda team is fully committed to working with Benchmark to further improve the care and safety of our patients in both the Intermediate Care Facility and our Skilled Nursing Facility."We look forward to doing everything in our power to make both teams successful on behalf of our clients, their families and the community."
On Tuesday, Feb. 5, nearly a week after the deadline set by the state, AHCCCS and DES released a joint statement in which it said Hacienda and Benchmark "failed to reach a definitive agreement" and "that Benchmark is not onsite at the Hacienda ICF/SNF facilities."
AHCCCS and DES said Hacienda has until the end of the week to "outline, in detail, their plant to comply with all directives ...."
Hacienda HealthCare released the following statement to Arizona's Family on Tuesday afternoon:
"At present, the Hacienda ICF is operating under the direction of two third-party administrators previously approved by Hacienda, Benchmark and the state of Arizona. Managerial authority resides with these third-party administrators.
"Hacienda was unable to reach a final contract with Benchmark in the short time frame imposed, as the vetting process was still underway. We will continue to do everything in our power to keep our patients safe, to make sure they get the best possible medical care and to comply with directives issued by the state of Arizona."
“I don't think we could've been more clear with Hacienda," Gov. Doug Ducey told Arizona's Family reporter Maria Hechanova. Tuesday afternoon. "Now we're going to be as aggressive as possible. The option was there for the third-party provider. It wasn't optional. They rejected it."
Gov. Doug Ducey told me he just learned about Hacienda not meeting 3rd-party mandate as he walked in the door to this unrelated event. Said the state will be “aggressive” with what’s to come and is leaving it up to the legal team if Hacienda doesn’t comply. pic.twitter.com/7vL23a9O8d— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 5, 2019
AHCCCS and DES join statement
"It's been brought to our attention that Hacienda has failed to reach a definitive agreement with Benchmark, meaning Hacienda has not met the directive given to them by state agencies to ensure the ongoing safety of all patients. It is our understanding that Benchmark is not onsite at the Hacienda ICF/SNF facilities. As such, the agencies have demanded that Hacienda outline, in detail, their plan to comply with all directives issued no later than the end of this week.
"Given this development, DES/DDD, AHCCCS, and the long term care health plans are continually monitoring the health and safety of members and are on site at Hacienda daily. Patient care and safety remain the number one priority."
(1) comment
I would say Hacienda has not kept the patients safe.
Sounds like the state is dragging it's feet in imposing
directions given. I would think revocation of any and
all contracts while removing the patients to a hospital
or a facility that can provide the care and security needed
would be the most prudent step to make.
