PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- State regulators have reportedly ordered Hacienda Healthcare to hire an outside manager to run the facility where a woman in a vegetative state recently gave birth.
In a letter from the Arizona Department of Economic Security and Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System to the CEO of Hacienda HealthCare, they mention multiple visits to the facility after a woman in a vegetative state gave birth.
The letter states: "During the course of those visits, there have been several significant concerns raised, and corrective action letters have been issued."
"Nonetheless, in order to guarantee ongoing improvement, additional oversight is immediately warranted and necessary to protect the medically fragile patents at Hacienda and to assure their loved ones are safe and protected."
Hacienda Healthcare has until January 23 to obtain approval of a third party manager who will assume responsibility for overseeing day-to-day operations of the facility.
By January 30, the third party manager must be in place and overseeing operations.
A spokesperson for Hacienda Healthcare released the following statement on Wednesday afternoon:
"Hacienda HealthCare remains fully committed to ensuring the safety of its patients and to making sure that no patient receives anything but the best possible care.
Earlier today, we received a letter from the State of Arizona ordering Hacienda to hire a third-party management team to operate our ICF-ID and SNF programs, which together currently house 86 residents, including several non-AHCCCS patients. The Hacienda Board of Directors has taken this letter under advisement. The Board is considering the best possible option forward -- for Hacienda's patients and their families, for the Hacienda team and for the organization.
We will respond to the state in short order, per the guidelines outlined by regulators."
Earlier this week, it was announced that former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley would lead the internal investigation into how the woman gave birth.
The healthcare facility has fallen under nationwide scrutiny after a woman who had been in a vegetative state for years became pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy.
Phoenix police are investigating the case as a sexual assault.
Officers were were first called out to the Hacienda facility on Dec. 29 just before 4 p.m., on a call of an infant who had "coded."
When officers arrived "they found a woman in her 20s, who was incapacitated, who had delivered a baby. The baby was in distress. The woman and the baby were transported to a local hospital, and at this time, both the mother and the baby are recovering," according to police.
