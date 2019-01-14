PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley spoke for the first time on behalf of Hacienda Healthcare Monday, somebody else spoke out for the first time too.
“I think it’s going to be extremely difficult, actually impossible, for anyone who hasn’t worked at Hacienda to be able to come to any conclusions,” said an inside source.
This source is very familiar with the patient and said there's more to know about the victim as the case moves forward.
Several sources confirmed to Arizona's Family the victim’s family had just visited her during Christmastime.
“It was Mom and Dad, and one brother and the significance of that is they didn't see she was pregnant,” said our source.
She said the victim's care called for specific things each day while she lived at Hacienda, and now we’ve learned what those entailed.
“She required tube feeding, couldn’t eat or swallow, she had respiratory care, bathing,” said the source.
She said the victim had safety checks by a staffer every 15 minutes, 24 hours a day, and was never in her room alone when housekeepers were changing her sheets.
“Generally they make the beds when they’re out in the dayroom,” she said.
“And you know she was one (sic) that was taken out in the dayroom?” asked reporter Briana Whitey.
“Mmhmm,” she said and nodded.
Romley said there's something he'll be addressing in his review right away.
“I’ll be looking at the security issues first. I think that's probably the No. 1 priority. We want to make sure this never happens again,” said Romley at a news conference.
Our source said there have always been people securing the facility day and night, but there are other problems.
“In your opinion, were there security measures missing?” asked Whitney.
“We don’t have cameras,” she said.
“Should there have been?” asked Whitney.
“We’ve talked about it. We’ve requested it. Some parents requested it. I’m not sure why it didn’t happen,” she said.
Romley also said he intends to make his findings during the review public, but it's not solely up to him.
“I will be presenting it to the board of directors and it will be my recommendation that as much information can come out, will come out. I think that's really critical,” he said.
“Do you think they’ll give him the green light?” asked Whitney to the source.
“I think they probably will unless there’s a reason they can’t,” she said about the board of directors.
“Do you think they should?” asked Whitney.
“Sure,” she said.
She said she believes the board of directors is fair and honest and hopes they will work with Romley on any internal changes that need to be made to keep patients safe.
