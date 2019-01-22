What her parents want public to know about the Hacienda Healthcare who gave birth

An attorney for the family of the Hacienda Healthcare patient who became pregnant released a statement about her condition, stating that their daughter is "has feelings," "likes to be read to" and "enjoys soft music."

She "likes to be read to."

She "enjoys soft music."

These are just a few of the things the parents want the public to know about their "beloved daughter," who was raped and became pregnant while she was a patient at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix.

The family attorney released the following statement on Tuesday:

"The victim's parents would like to make clear that their daughter is not in a coma. She has significant intellectual disabilities as a result of seizures very early in her childhood.

She does not speak but has some ability to move her limbs, head and neck. Their daughter responds to sound and is able to make facial gestures.

The important thing is that she is a beloved daughter, albeit with significant intellectual disabilities. She has feelings, likes to be read to, enjoys soft music, and is capable of responding to people she is familiar with, especially family."

Arizona's Family first broke the story less than a week after the woman gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 29, 2018.

As we looked for answers, we learned that the 29-year-old woman had been a patient at Hacienda HealthCare since she was a toddler. She has been in a persistent vegetative state and completely vulnerable all that time.

We've previously reported that the woman has been in a vegetative state for 26 years.

The family attorney has told us she is able to recognize family and respond in a limited way.

He said her condition is a result of seizures she had early in her childhood.

According to court documents, the woman is diagnosed as a quadriplegic, but her family's attorney said has some ability to move and describes her as "alert," though non-verbal.

He said she can respond to some sounds and is able to make facial gestures.

But her yearly physical exam checks still list her prognosis and rehab potential as poor.

On Monday, we learned that the two doctors responsible for the patient are no longer at the facility. One was suspended and the other resigned.

Hacienda HealthCare issued a statement first to Arizona's Family Monday afternoon:

"The two physicians who were responsible for the care of the sexual assault victim are no longer providing medical services to Hacienda patients. One has resigned. The other one has been suspended.

"Once again, we offer an apology and send our deepest sympathy to the client and her family.  Hacienda intends to do everything possible to restore its credibility in the eyes of our patients, families, the community and our agency partners at every level."
 

Unlike other care facilities, Hacienda HealthCare is not licensed by the state.

According to Will Humble, the former Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, the facility is "specifically exempt by statute."

State Sen. Heather Carter is one of the state representatives pushing emergency legislation to remove the statute from 1996-1997 that exempts Hacienda HealthCare from a state license.

In the meantime, Arizona has ordered the facility to find a third-party manager. 

This is not the only allegation of abuse at Hacienda HealthCare.

A second female patient has since come forward to claim that two staffers had abused her. 

