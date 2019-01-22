PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5)
She "likes to be read to."
She "enjoys soft music."
These are just a few of the things the parents want the public to know about their "beloved daughter," who was raped and became pregnant while she was a patient at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix.
The family attorney released the following statement on Tuesday:
"The victim's parents would like to make clear that their daughter is not in a coma. She has significant intellectual disabilities as a result of seizures very early in her childhood.
She does not speak but has some ability to move her limbs, head and neck. Their daughter responds to sound and is able to make facial gestures.
The important thing is that she is a beloved daughter, albeit with significant intellectual disabilities. She has feelings, likes to be read to, enjoys soft music, and is capable of responding to people she is familiar with, especially family."
-Michelle A. Worhacz
Paralegal
Beale, Micheaels, Slack & Shughart, P.C.
Arizona's Family first broke the story less than a week after the woman gave birth to a baby boy on Dec. 29, 2018.
As we looked for answers, we learned that the 29-year-old woman had been a patient at Hacienda HealthCare since she was a toddler. She has been in a persistent vegetative state and completely vulnerable all that time.
We've previously reported that the woman has been in a vegetative state for 26 years.
The family attorney has told us she is able to recognize family and respond in a limited way.
He said her condition is a result of seizures she had early in her childhood.
According to court documents, the woman is diagnosed as a quadriplegic, but her family's attorney said has some ability to move and describes her as "alert," though non-verbal.
He said she can respond to some sounds and is able to make facial gestures.
But her yearly physical exam checks still list her prognosis and rehab potential as poor.
On Monday, we learned that the two doctors responsible for the patient are no longer at the facility. One was suspended and the other resigned.
Hacienda HealthCare issued a statement first to Arizona's Family Monday afternoon:
"The two physicians who were responsible for the care of the sexual assault victim are no longer providing medical services to Hacienda patients. One has resigned. The other one has been suspended.
