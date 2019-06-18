PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- New documents obtained by Arizona’s Family Tuesday reveal more mishandling at Hacienda HealthCare.
This is the facility where a patient was raped and gave birth in December, and where maggots were found on another patient. Arizona's Family was the first to expose the investigation in January.
Now, the facility is at risk of losing its state license.
According to a survey conducted by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) in May, Hacienda failed to implement their abuse policy (twice), prevent further potential abuse, and ensure that abuse allegations were thoroughly investigated.
The report highlighted two incidents that happened at the end of April. In one of them, a client was taken out of the facility for a couple hours by a family member and came back with bruises on his face and upper arm and had blood coming from his nose.
The report said the client told staff that a family member did that to him as discipline.
Hacienda HealthCare’s chief executive office said that in a case like this, the facility would ban those family members from coming back on property until an investigation was complete, but that didn't happen, according to the ADHS report.
The report also found that there was no written policy on how the facility should conduct an abuse investigation.
In another incident during that same week, ADHS said a client ended up on the floor while scratching and pulling the hair of a caregiver because the caregiver tried to restrain him into his wheelchair with a seatbelt.
The report said that the patient should have been allowed to be out of his wheelchair at that time. Someone involved in the incident said a caregiver "freaked out, probably, because she didn't know how to deal with the client."
ADHS said the incident was not properly recorded as abuse and was not thoroughly investigated, and that this shows staff members were poorly trained.
Arizona’s Family asked Hacienda HealthCare about the survey findings Tuesday. A spokesperson for the facility said “The issues in the survey were immediately corrected on site. Hacienda’s written plan of correction for the state will be filed shortly, in accordance with the state's guidelines.”
Hacienda has not yet said whether they'll request a hearing to fight the state against losing their license to operate the ICF unit, which is where these incidents happened.
