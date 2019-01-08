PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Outrage on social media over why Phoenix police will not call the investigation of a woman in a vegetative state being impregnated then giving birth inside the Hacienda nursing facility a sex crime.
All Phoenix police have said is, “At this time, this matter is still under investigation. It is important that the investigators be permitted to conduct their investigation without being impeded."
“The question that people are going to have is what do the police have to hide?” said former chief sex crimes investigator Bill Richardson.
Richardson said he doesn't understand why police are being secretive, and hushed.
“In your expertise, should it be called a sex assault investigation?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“I can’t think of a legitimate reason not to call it what it is,” Richardson said.
“The woman who gave birth is incapable of giving consent, means that it’s a sexual assault. And it’s that simple,” he said.
We learned Tuesday Phoenix police investigators served a search warrant to obtain DNA from male Hacienda HealthCare staffers.
“That information came from Hacienda. It did not come from police. Now we’re asking police about it. Should it have come from Phoenix police?” asked Whitney.
“The idea that they wouldn’t be upfront about that knowing full well that whether it’s Hacienda or somebody that works at Hacienda or a family member or somebody who’s forced to give samples, isn’t going to call the media, is foolish,” Richardson said.
He said even if police need to keep parts of the investigation confidential, they should tell the public that. Because, he said, without saying anything, they're creating distrust in the community, and with no suspect caught, police should want people to know what's going on, and to come forward if they know something.
“If I’m a victim or a witness, or I have information, well, can I trust the cops? Can I trust them? Or should I just keep my mouth shut? You don’t want people with information not coming forth,” Richardson said.
