PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sources close to the case confirmed with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday that Dr. Thanh Nguyen was the primary care doctor for the woman who gave birth at Hacienda HealthCare late last month. He was suspended by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System on Jan. 15.
“Because you have placed the health and welfare of AHCCCS members in danger, AHCCCS must suspend the agreement to protect its beneficiaries,” AHCCCS said in part in a Jan.14 letter to Dr. Nguyen.
The letter was dated 10 days after Arizona’s Family broke the news about the investigation.
Dr. Nguyen's attorney said Tuesday night that they have no comment.
