PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Negotiations between the state government and Hacienda Healthcare to keep their Intermediate Care Facility open have been going on for months. Arizona’s Family has found concerning factors about why it might be taking so long.
The facility is where a patient in a vegetative state was raped and gave birth, and where another had maggots on his throat.
So, why isn’t there a solution yet?
Arizona’s Family investigated and found major problems with several of the only other places these patients could go to. The health department sat down with us for an on-camera interview about the whole situation for the first time.
Right now, the possibilities with Hacienda are the state could find a new owner, bring in new Hacienda management, or impose new regulations with the current team.
There’s also still a possibility the facility will be closed.
If that were to happen, there are only 10 other ICF facilities for these patients to go to in Arizona.
Our news team went through the inspection reports from the past two years at these places and found concerning problems like documented patient abuse, injuries, staff shortages and lack of training.
That’s now left Arizona Department of Health director Dr. Cara Christ trying to figure out what to do with these Hacienda patients.
“It’s been quite an ordeal,” Dr. Christ said. “Our primary focus is keeping the patients in their home. A lot of these patients have lived in this home for 20 some odd years.”
Arizona’s Family asked Dr. Christ about some of the most shocking incidents at the other facilities.
A 2017 incident in Coolidge documented a staff member tickling a patient who tried to move away.
When the staff member pulled him back on the couch, the patient hit the staff member in the face.
In response, the staff member hit the patient back in his face, then moved his walker away from him, so he had to crawl on the floor to get to it.
“To me, that sounds horrible,” said reporter Briana Whitney. “To you, was that just as shocking as it was to me reading it?”
“Yes, it was,” said Dr. Christ. “There should be no engagement of the patients like that, that results in assault or abuse,” she said.
That wasn’t the only shocking incident.
A year ago, at a Phoenix facility, a staff member fell asleep at the wheel while driving three patients to their day program, crashing the car.
That staff member was not disciplined after.
Fast forward several months later, the same staff member fell asleep at the wheel again, this time crashing with four patients in the car.
“Should that have even been able to happen? Should he have been able to operate a vehicle after that first crash?” asked Whitney.
“When we went in to investigate that, that specific complaint, what we recommended was after time No. 1, you don’t let the employee drive the patients anymore,” Dr. Christ said.
For caretakers who have worked with these patients like Eleanora Riggers, it’s personal.
She worked in Hacienda’s ICF for 11 years.
“Are you worried about these Hacienda patients right now?” asked Whitney.
Riggers took a deep breath and sighed.
“Does that say everything? Yeah. I mean really, yes,” she said. “Those are my kids. That’s how I approached their care. I don’t know how anyone could do it any other way.”
And in the middle of the Hacienda negotiations, Dr. Christ is now also overseeing the Department of Economic Security because their director recently stepped down.
DES has been the agency in charge of overseeing these ICF facilities.
“That’s an interesting position to be in because it basically makes you the service provider and the regulator. Isn’t that somewhat of a conflict of interest?” asked Whitney.
“So, there were things we put in place to make sure both groups are able to operate independently,” Dr. Christ said. “What will happen is, I’m not aware of when they’re going in to inspect things until they’re actually on site.”
And for all Riggers has experienced, she feels much differently about how these patients should be cared for now.
“I think that ICFs are an outdated model,” she said. “Home health seems to be the better alternative to me. I think Hacienda should be closed down, period. And I’ve made it clear. I’ve said it before. They need to be closed. It’s overdue. It’s outdated.”
Dr. Christ also said home health, or group homes, are a good alternative to ICFs. However, she really wants to prevent these Hacienda patients from the trauma of having to move.
Dr. Christ said the other 10 ICF facilities will be surveyed soon and licensed by the state by January.
She said Hacienda negotiations should be wrapping up within a month.