PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The nurse accused of raping a patient at Hacienda HealthCare has self-surrendered his nursing license, according to the Arizona State Board of Nursing.
According to documents, instead of a formal hearing, Sutherland voluntarily surrendered his license to the State Board on Thursday.
[READ MORE: Board to discuss license of nurse arrested for sexual assault at Hacienda HealthCare]
According to the Board, Sutherland may apply to have his license reissued after a period of three years or if he is convicted, he may re-apply after he serves his sentence, whichever is later.
[PDF: Arizona State Board of Nursing on Nathan Sutherland]
Sutherland was booked into jail Wednesday after Phoenix police say his DNA matched that of the baby born to the patient at Hacienda HealthCare.
[READ MORE: Phoenix police arrest 36-year-old nurse in Hacienda HealthCare rape]
The patient, who has lived at Hacienda HealthCare for more than 20 years, is described as a "quadriplegic in an unresponsive state of consciousness" and was unable to consent to sexual contact that would result in pregnancy.
Sutherland had been employed at Hacienda HealthCare as a licensed practical nurse since 2012 and his last shift was on Jan. 20.
[RELATED: Who is the nurse arrested for sexual assault at Hacienda HealthCare?]
Hacienda HealthCare released a statement stating that Sutherland was fired as soon as management found out that he had been arrested.
The statement went on to say that he had undergone an extensive background check before he was hired.
"Before he started work with Hacienda, he underwent extensive background checks, including an extended criminal history search; a search of multiple government registries, including sex offender registries and Arizona Department of Economic Security and Child Protective Services registries; and checks of his personal references," the statement read.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Hacienda HealthCare investigation]
As for the victim's doctors, Dr. Thanh Nguyen, her primary care doctor, had his contract suspended on Jan. 15. However, the medical board has taken no action on him.
The Board is set to discuss this case today at an open meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Board of Nursing building in downtown Phoenix. The public is welcome to attend.
I am sickened by what’s been disclosed about the rape and subsequent childbirth by a disabled woman at Hacienda HealthCare. And, I’m appalled by the latest disclosure about the senior leadership’s behavior and the lack of action by its board of directors. 1/6— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 25, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.